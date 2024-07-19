Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPR. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

