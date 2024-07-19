Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Down 4.5%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.00. 60,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 38,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.
About Sprott Copper Miners ETF
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
