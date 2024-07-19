Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Down 4.5%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.00. 60,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 38,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.