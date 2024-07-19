SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SPXC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

