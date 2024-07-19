Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $73.81 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 2,678,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,352,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

