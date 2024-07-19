State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

STT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

