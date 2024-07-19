State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

