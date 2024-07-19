State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $93.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

