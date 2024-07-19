State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

STT stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.