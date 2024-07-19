Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.14.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$92.54 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$61.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

