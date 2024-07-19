Stephens Increases Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

