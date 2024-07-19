STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in STERIS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE STE opened at $225.52 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.31. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

