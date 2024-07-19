Stifel Canada Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

