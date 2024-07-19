Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $34.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares in the company, valued at $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,024 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,451 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

