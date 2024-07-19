Stifel Nicolaus Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $192.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.42.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

