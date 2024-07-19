Stifel Nicolaus Raises Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $217.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.