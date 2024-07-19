Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 332,392 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 846% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,142 put options.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,484,000 after purchasing an additional 978,780 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 853.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $805,529,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,359.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 313,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.51.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

