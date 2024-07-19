Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,623 call options.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

