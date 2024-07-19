Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,574 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,650 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 46.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

