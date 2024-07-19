StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

