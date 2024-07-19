StockNews.com Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.