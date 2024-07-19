StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.17 on Friday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

