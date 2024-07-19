StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BERY opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

