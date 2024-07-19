StockNews.com Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

