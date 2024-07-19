StockNews.com Upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

CRUS opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

