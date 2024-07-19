StockNews.com Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to “Buy”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

