StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

