StockNews.com Upgrades Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) to “Buy”

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 90.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,408,000 after acquiring an additional 457,446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

