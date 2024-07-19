Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. CWM LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

