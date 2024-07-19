Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$68.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

