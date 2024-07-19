Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.18 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$68.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.