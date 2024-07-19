Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$75.73.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In related news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.