Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $145,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

