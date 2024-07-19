Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $801.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $850.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.67.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.