Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.11.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$8.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.39. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

