Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

SPB opened at C$8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.39. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

