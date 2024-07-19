Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

