Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

