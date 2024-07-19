Susquehanna Boosts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.0 %

ON stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

