Susquehanna Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.
LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE
Lumentum Stock Down 3.3 %
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $71,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $19,547,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.