Susquehanna Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $115.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 346.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after purchasing an additional 253,018 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.