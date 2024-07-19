Susquehanna Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

