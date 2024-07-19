Susquehanna Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

