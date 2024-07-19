Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Issues Earnings Results

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

