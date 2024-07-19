Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Issues Earnings Results

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
