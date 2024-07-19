Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 123.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of KD opened at $27.18 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

