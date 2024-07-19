Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Smartsheet worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $1,512,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,386 shares of company stock worth $1,388,439 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.