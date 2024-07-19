Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of United Bankshares worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.