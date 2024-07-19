Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.0 %

COKE stock opened at $1,089.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,134.49. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,022.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

