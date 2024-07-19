Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Macy’s worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:M opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 548.17 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.