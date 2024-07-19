Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Post worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Post by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $6,047,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $4,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

