Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

