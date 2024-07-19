Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

